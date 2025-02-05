Midwest Beat: Tom's Top-10 Regional Albums of 2024

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" has no guests, but instead features a countdown of the annual "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums" list for the year 2024 as published in THE TIMES daily newspaper.

Tom Lounges has been THE TIMES music columnist now for 43 consecutive years and for the last 20 years has had an annual tradition of picking his personal favorites from the many albums submitted to him each year from local/regional artists and record labels.

As has been tradition for the last dozen years now, the week following the publication of that "TOP 10" list in The Times, Tom gives his readers/listeners a chance to sample those albums by talking about each artist and then spotlighting a single song from each album on the list. It's just one more way Tom tries to support and expose the great local music created here in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

This program will feature music by the following artists: Dave Rudolf, Classical Blast, Kiely Connell, Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse, Switchback, Nomad Planets, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Jeff Kollman, Shemekia Copeland, and Michael McDermott. Visit Tom Online at: www.tomloungesentertainment.com