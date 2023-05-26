Regionally Speaking, May 26, 2023

Today: This weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer…and what better activity to partake in…besides of course getting out there and enjoying fun in the sun than reading a book. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney bring you interviews with book authors sharing their latest projects. The first book is a guide to health and wealth while the second book is a thriller loosely based on the life of a retail king. But up first, the topic of gun violence dominates the latest news stories. We’re speaking with Pierre Atlas, Ph.D. a political scientist about a course he taught this Spring titled Gun Culture and Policy. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.