Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, May 26, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT

Today: This weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer…and what better activity to partake in…besides of course getting out there and enjoying fun in the sun than reading a book. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney bring you interviews with book authors sharing their latest projects. The first book is a guide to health and wealth while the second book is a thriller loosely based on the life of a retail king. But up first, the topic of gun violence dominates the latest news stories. We’re speaking with Pierre Atlas, Ph.D. a political scientist about a course he taught this Spring titled Gun Culture and Policy. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingGun SafesGun Permitgun violenceGuns Legislationfinancial literacyfinancial adviceBooks
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
See stories by Tom Maloney