Regionally Speaking, June 2, 2023

Today: The month of June recognizes Pride Month, a time celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as well as time to reflect on the movement that continues to push for full and equal rights for members of the community so we’re bringing back our conversation with Troy Stevenson with the Trevor Project. He shares how we can all support youth LGBTQ+ community members. June also marks Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks with Laura Forbes from the organization as well as Lynn Duttlinger, a business executive who shares her personal family journey with the memory robbing illness. But up first, Methodist Hospitals will celebrate its centennial with a huge gala later on this month. The healthcare systems President and CEO Matt Doyle joins us to talk about the event as what the hospital has meant for the Region. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

