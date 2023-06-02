© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, June 2, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT

Today: The month of June recognizes Pride Month, a time celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as well as time to reflect on the movement that continues to push for full and equal rights for members of the community so we’re bringing back our conversation with Troy Stevenson with the Trevor Project. He shares how we can all support youth LGBTQ+ community members.  June also marks Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks with Laura Forbes from the organization as well as Lynn Duttlinger, a business executive who shares her personal family journey with the memory robbing illness. But up first, Methodist Hospitals will celebrate its centennial with a huge gala later on this month. The healthcare systems President and CEO Matt Doyle joins us to talk about the event as what the hospital has meant for the Region. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson