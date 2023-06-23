© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, June 23, 2023

Published June 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT

Today: The Annie E. Casey Foundation Indiana Youth Institute recently released the 2023 Kids Count Data Book. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss child well-being in Indiana. Today is International Widows Day. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help prepare for the oftentimes devastating financial effects. But up first, there’s a new children’s book out that offers an alternative to college with a focus on the trades. We’ll speak to Joshua Page, the author of the book and learn of his extraordinary journey. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingBookbook authorChildren's BooksKIDS COUNT Data BookAnnual Data Book Outlines Hoosier Youth Wellbeinggreg hammerNWI financial advisor Greg HammerIndiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman