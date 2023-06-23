Regionally Speaking, June 23, 2023

Today: The Annie E. Casey Foundation Indiana Youth Institute recently released the 2023 Kids Count Data Book. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss child well-being in Indiana. Today is International Widows Day. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help prepare for the oftentimes devastating financial effects. But up first, there’s a new children’s book out that offers an alternative to college with a focus on the trades. We’ll speak to Joshua Page, the author of the book and learn of his extraordinary journey. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking

