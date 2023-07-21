Regionally Speaking: July 21, 2023

Today: Downtown Whiting will transform itself into Pierogi Fest July 28-30, 2023. Now in its 29th year, the annual event provides an opportunity for people to return to their roots, celebrate their heritage, all while having a lot of fun. The newly anointed Mr. Pierog Tony Panek joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to share all of the details of this wonderful event. The Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging all veterans and their loved ones to file claims for toxic exposure-related benefits under the PACT Act. But up first, human trafficking operates in plain sight happening in our own backyard. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Tom Maloney and Dee Dotson speak to Dr. Kalayni Gopal Ph.D., HSPP, founder of SAFE Coalition for Human Rights as well as the executive director at Ashley’s House about an all-day conference the organization is hosting July 26, 2023 to raise awareness. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.