Regionally Speaking, August 4, 2023

Today: Gary native Corey Armand is working to revitalize his hometown one renovation at a time. He has spent the last 15 years rehabbing residential properties and has recently opened a new multi-use business center. We’ll speak to him about the transformation happening in his community. There’s a new law established to improve college access. We’ll hear from Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman about how eligible Hoosier students are being auto-enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars Program.. But up first, Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch was recently in the Region to tout tourism. We’ll speak to her about how it’s an economic driver for the entire state. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

