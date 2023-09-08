Regionally Speaking September 8, 2023

Today: The latest jobs report released Friday, September 1, 2023 was much welcomed news for the Federal Reserve. PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to highlight some of the findings and give an economic outlook for the Region. How much stock exposure is enough? Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins us to break down this retirement risky riddle. But up first, Purdue University Northwest Center for Global Studies will host a conference on immigration later this month. We speak with Lee Artz, Ph.D. about the day-long event that will feature engaging and interactive sessions with guest speakers. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

