Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking September 8, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT

Today: The latest jobs report released Friday, September 1, 2023 was much welcomed news for the Federal Reserve. PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to highlight some of the findings and give an economic outlook for the Region. How much stock exposure is enough? Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins us to break down this retirement risky riddle. But up first, Purdue University Northwest Center for Global Studies will host a conference on immigration later this month. We speak with Lee Artz, Ph.D. about the day-long event that will feature engaging and interactive sessions with guest speakers. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingimmigrationImmigration policyUndocumented Immigrantsimmigration issues in northwest IndianaJob GrowthIndiana economyEconomyregional and national economieslocal and national economiesretirement adviceplanning for retirementtips for a comfortable retirement
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson