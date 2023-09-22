Regionally Speaking: September 22, 2023

Today: Purdue University Northwest recently kicked off the 70th sSeason of the Sinai Forum speaker series so we bring back our conversation with the organizations executive director Leslie Plesac. Youth serving organizations collaborated with the shared purpose to increase the well-being of all Hoosier girls. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to highlight some of the findings of a new report. But up first, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch oversees four agencies in her role as the President of the Indiana Senate. We’ll hear from her about her visit to the Region next week as she makes a stop to advocate for organizations that serve Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.