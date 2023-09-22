© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: September 22, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT

Today: Purdue University Northwest recently kicked off the 70th sSeason of the Sinai Forum speaker series so we bring back our conversation with the organizations executive director Leslie Plesac. Youth serving organizations collaborated with the shared purpose to increase the well-being of all Hoosier girls. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to highlight some of the findings of a new report. But up first, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch oversees four agencies in her role as the President of the Indiana Senate. We’ll hear from her about her visit to the Region next week as she makes a stop to advocate for organizations that serve Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami SilvermanLieutenant Governor Suzanne CrouchSinai Forum executive director Leslie Plesacstate plan to support Hoosiers with intellectual disabilities
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
