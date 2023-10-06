Regionally Speaking: October 6, 2023

Today: The 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival returns to Indiana University Northwest October 12-15, 2023. With over 50 films from five countries, including world premieres we’ll speak to Karen Toering, director or the film festival. Millions of people around the world rely on medicines made from donated plasma to treat their rare conditions. We speak to Anika Brickman, President and CEO of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association about the importance of plasma donations.. But up first, Lakeshore Public Media will premiere the 6th season of the hit topics based nationally syndicated ‘Whitney Reynolds Show’ Monday, October 16th at 6:30 pm. Whitney Reynolds recently joined us in studio to share a sneak peek at the new season. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.