© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Banner
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: October 6, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT

Today: The 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival returns to Indiana University Northwest October 12-15, 2023. With over 50 films from five countries, including world premieres we’ll speak to Karen Toering, director or the film festival. Millions of people around the world rely on medicines made from donated plasma to treat their rare conditions. We speak to Anika Brickman, President and CEO of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association about the importance of plasma donations.. But up first, Lakeshore Public Media will premiere the 6th season of the hit topics based nationally syndicated ‘Whitney Reynolds Show’  Monday, October 16th at 6:30 pm. Whitney Reynolds recently joined us in studio to share a sneak peek at the new season. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingblack film makersGary International Black Film FestivalThe Whitney Reynolds Showconvalescent plasma
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson