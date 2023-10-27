© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, October 27, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT

NIPSCO, has made a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adjust its natural gas base rates. The proposed increase, filed with the IURC, will undergo a thorough and nearly yearlong regulatory review process. We’ll hear from two representatives about the plan.  NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help prepare for your financial future in the age of AI. But up first, environmental advocacy groups are speaking out against NIPSCO’s planned peaker plant. We’ll speak to Susan Thomas with JustTransition NWI. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Stay Connected
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
