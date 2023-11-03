© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: November 3, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published November 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT

Today: Tobacco Free Indiana and Community Advocates of Northwest Indiana will host an all-day presentation and discussion of the 2022 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey so we bring back our conversation with Irene Boone Phillips, Program Coordinator with Lake County Community Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share his latest tips for financial planning. But up first, Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence is hosting two fundraising events this weekend bringing together public safety workers with the community. We speak to the organization’s founder Michael A. McGee, MD about the work he is doing to help end youth violence . All of that on this edition.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
