Regionally Speaking: November 3, 2023

Today: Tobacco Free Indiana and Community Advocates of Northwest Indiana will host an all-day presentation and discussion of the 2022 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey so we bring back our conversation with Irene Boone Phillips, Program Coordinator with Lake County Community Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share his latest tips for financial planning. But up first, Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence is hosting two fundraising events this weekend bringing together public safety workers with the community. We speak to the organization’s founder Michael A. McGee, MD about the work he is doing to help end youth violence . All of that on this edition.

