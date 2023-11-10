Regionally Speaking November 10, 2023

Today: Veterans Day is a celebration of service. It's a day to honor those who have died in the country's service and thank those who have served so we bring you a conversation with Robert Farmer the executive director of Webb House, Inc. dedicated to serving homeless women veterans. State Representative Julie Olthoff is touring the Region meeting with community members and stakeholders. She recently joined us in studio to to give her take on the 2023 Indiana Legislative session. But up first, we bring you a recap of Lakeshore Public Media’s 2023 General Election Night coverage sharing interviews some of the newly elected mayors from across the Region. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

