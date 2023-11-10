© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking November 10, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST

Today: Veterans Day is a celebration of service. It's a day to honor those who have died in the country's service and thank those who have served so we bring you a conversation with Robert Farmer the executive director of Webb House, Inc. dedicated to serving homeless women veterans. State Representative Julie Olthoff is touring the Region meeting with community members and stakeholders. She recently joined us in studio to to give her take on the 2023 Indiana Legislative session. But up first, we bring you a recap of Lakeshore Public Media’s 2023 General Election Night coverage sharing interviews some of the newly elected mayors from across the Region. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingRep. Julie OlthoffVeteransVeterans DayElection DayIndiana election results
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
