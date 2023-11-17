Regionally Speaking: November 17, 2023

Today: The Salvation Army's bell ringers, a longtime fixture outside malls and stores around the U.S including Southlake Mall in Lake County, are a staple holiday tradition. Northwest Indiana Commander Major Chris Marques joins us to talk about the charitable organization’s goal to help support it’s mission. Thanks to a new Indiana law, all Hoosier high school seniors will need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman will join us to share will share how the improved application will help families better understand and can access all funding available. But up first, the holidays are upon us. We’ll speak to Indiana’s Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch about how we can all support small businesses across the state including an opportunity to order a limited edition Indiana Grown Holiday Box. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.