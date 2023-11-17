© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: November 17, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST

Today: The Salvation Army's bell ringers, a longtime fixture outside malls and stores around the U.S including Southlake Mall in Lake County, are a staple holiday tradition. Northwest Indiana Commander Major Chris Marques joins us to talk about the charitable organization’s goal to help support it’s mission. Thanks to a new Indiana law, all Hoosier high school seniors will need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman will join us to share  will share how the improved application will help families better understand and can access all funding available. But up first, the holidays are upon us. We’ll speak to Indiana’s Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch about how we can all support small businesses across the state including an opportunity to order a limited edition Indiana Grown Holiday Box. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Stay Connected
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson