Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: December 8, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST

Today: The Steel City has been the subject of many stories in the news lately with the changing of the guard and a renewed hope of rebuilding the beloved town. We bring back our conversation with Cory Armand, a Gary native with a dream of revitalizing his community by renovating homes as well as commercial developments. Cory also has advice for those looking to get into the rehab business. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss her latest column Teaching Our Children to Be Grateful Givers. We also speak with PNC Financial Services Group Senior Economist Kurt Rankin about the end of the year economic outlook for the Region. This month the financial services institution offers what they are calling "a strong if not stable economy". But up first, Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Commander Chris Marques is with us to talk about the organizations red kettle bell campaign to raise funds to support families during the holidays. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

