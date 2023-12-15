Regionally Speaking: December 15, 2023

Today: NIPSCO is offering help to low-income customers, seniors, military personnel and veterans struggling to pay the higher utility bills to keep their homes warm this winter. Applications are now open through May 31 or until funds run out. We speak to Joshauna Nash, a communications manager with the natural gas and electric company about how customers who qualify can apply income-eligible assistance. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins us to discuss money lessons for kids this holiday season. But up first, Indiana lawmakers will return to the Statehouse January 8, 2024 for the short, non-budget legislative session and education is among the top priorities. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is with us to talk about the upcoming session, mental health and wellness during the holidays and an exciting grant opportunity for a Black History Month curated art exhibit in Gary. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.