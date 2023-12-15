© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: December 15, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST

Today: NIPSCO is offering help to low-income customers, seniors, military personnel and veterans struggling to pay the higher utility bills to keep their homes warm this winter. Applications are now open through May 31 or until funds run out. We speak to Joshauna Nash, a communications manager with the natural gas and electric company about how customers who qualify can apply income-eligible assistance. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins us to discuss money lessons for kids this holiday season. But up first, Indiana lawmakers will return to the Statehouse January 8, 2024 for the short, non-budget legislative session and education is among the top priorities. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is with us to talk about the upcoming session, mental health and wellness during the holidays and an exciting grant opportunity for a Black History Month curated art exhibit in Gary. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
