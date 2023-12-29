© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, December 29, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST

Today: Ahead of the 2024 Indiana General Assembly northwest Indiana representatives seem to all be on the same page as they prepare for the short non-budget session. Top agenda priorities include education, mental health and bipartisan unity to get the work done for all Hoosiers. Additionally, many of our policymakers have expressed concern for what the US Steel sale to Nippon Steel will mean for the labor market as well as the steel industry in the Region. We’ll speak to State Senator Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, Indiana House Representative Carolyn B. Jackson, D-Hammond and State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. D-Chesterton to get a preview of the upcoming session . All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speaking2024 Indiana Legislative SessionEduation policyDan DernulcRep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond)Indiana state Senator Rodney Pol, Jr.SteelNippon Steel US Steel
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
