Regionally Speaking, December 29, 2023

Today: Ahead of the 2024 Indiana General Assembly northwest Indiana representatives seem to all be on the same page as they prepare for the short non-budget session. Top agenda priorities include education, mental health and bipartisan unity to get the work done for all Hoosiers. Additionally, many of our policymakers have expressed concern for what the US Steel sale to Nippon Steel will mean for the labor market as well as the steel industry in the Region. We’ll speak to State Senator Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, Indiana House Representative Carolyn B. Jackson, D-Hammond and State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. D-Chesterton to get a preview of the upcoming session . All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

