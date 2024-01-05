© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: Friday, January 5, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published January 5, 2024 at 1:59 PM CST

Today: United Way of Northwest Indiana President and CEO Adam O’Doherty joins us to talk about the work the organization is doing to help community members struggling financially. The organization has four goals by the end of 2025 including reducing the number of northwest Indiana households living below financial sustainability levels. The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA form launched December 30, 2023 so we bring back our conversation with Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman. She recently joined us to discuss the simplified application that will help more families gain access to to federal student aid. But up first, the 2024 Indiana General Assembly will convene Monday, January 8, 2024 so we bring back our conversation with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as she previews the session. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingUnited Way of Northwest IndianaIYI president and CEO Tami SilvermanIndiana Lt Governor Suzanne CrouchFAFSA2024 Indiana Legislative Session
