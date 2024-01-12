Regionally Speaking, January 12, 2024

Today: Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman is with us to mental health and youth mentoring. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Chief Economist Gus Faucher gives an economic outlook at the start of the new year. But up first, Northwest Health & the MAAC Foundation are teaming up to offer an Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) Training Course, right here in Northwest Indiana. Celina Weatherwax, president and CEO of the MAAC Foundation joins us to discuss how this course will ensure our first responders can respond effectively to any situation to protect the public. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.