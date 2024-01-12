© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, January 12, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:44 PM CST

Today: Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman is with us to mental health and youth mentoring. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.  Chief Economist Gus Faucher gives an economic outlook at the start of the new year. But up first, Northwest Health & the MAAC Foundation are teaming up to offer an Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) Training Course, right here in Northwest Indiana. Celina Weatherwax, president and CEO of the MAAC Foundation joins us to discuss how this course will ensure our first responders can respond effectively to any situation to protect the public. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingMAAC first-responders training centerCelina WeatherwaxNorthwest HealthPNC chief economist Gus FaucherThe PNC Financial Services GroupIndiana Youth Institute President Tami SilvermanIndiana Youth Institutemental health topicsmental health advocatesfirst-responders
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
See stories by Tom Maloney