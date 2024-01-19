Regionally Speaking, January 19, 2024

Today: The nonprofit organization Silverstray Social is working to keep pet families together by providing a free clinics throughout the city of Gary. The organization's founder Kelly Carey is with us to discuss the holistic work she is doing offer low-cost and no-cost services to make resources accessible to everyone. But up first, when some think of Chicago one of the first phrases that come to mind is “The Old Chicago Political Machine”. Brian Kallies is one of the producers of the newly updated documentary Lincoln is Crying now airing PBS. He is with us to discuss the films comedic look at the history of systemic political corruption in Illinois. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

