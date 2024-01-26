© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: January 26, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST

Today: NIPSCO  is offering help to low-income customers, seniors military personnel and veterans struggling to pay the higher utility bills to keep their homes warm this winter so we bring back our conversation with communications manager Joshauna Nash. NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help set financial resolutions for the new year. But up first, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter outlines his Gun Safety Lock initiative. The office will collaborate with several community stakeholders to provide education as well as safety locks in Lake County. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingLake County Prosecutor Bernard CarterNIPSCONIPSCO energy savings tipsNWI financial advisor Greg Hammerfinancial adviceretirement advice
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson