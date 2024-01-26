Regionally Speaking: January 26, 2024

Today: NIPSCO is offering help to low-income customers, seniors military personnel and veterans struggling to pay the higher utility bills to keep their homes warm this winter so we bring back our conversation with communications manager Joshauna Nash. NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help set financial resolutions for the new year. But up first, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter outlines his Gun Safety Lock initiative. The office will collaborate with several community stakeholders to provide education as well as safety locks in Lake County. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.