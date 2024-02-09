© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, February 9, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:45 PM CST

Today: The Indiana Arts Commission recently named Curtis L. Crisler the Indiana Poet Laureate. Curtis L. Crisler was chosen by a selection committee that included seven representatives of Indiana’s colleges and universities as well as the Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director. Born and raised in Gary Crisler is a Professor of English at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The Poet Laureate program is meant to bring poetry to every corner of the state. He will join us to talk about this exciting new honor. But up first, the 2024 Indiana General Assembly is at the halfway mark. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch recently joined Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson in studio to share a legislative update as well as give her thoughts on cuts proposed by FSSA to address a $1 billion shortfall in its Medicaid. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson