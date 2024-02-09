Regionally Speaking, February 9, 2024

Today: The Indiana Arts Commission recently named Curtis L. Crisler the Indiana Poet Laureate. Curtis L. Crisler was chosen by a selection committee that included seven representatives of Indiana’s colleges and universities as well as the Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director. Born and raised in Gary Crisler is a Professor of English at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The Poet Laureate program is meant to bring poetry to every corner of the state. He will join us to talk about this exciting new honor. But up first, the 2024 Indiana General Assembly is at the halfway mark. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch recently joined Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson in studio to share a legislative update as well as give her thoughts on cuts proposed by FSSA to address a $1 billion shortfall in its Medicaid. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.