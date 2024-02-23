Regionally Speaking: Friday, February 23, 2024

Today: Yejide Ekunkonye is the founder of the organization Say Yes To Means. The members of the organization are dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of Andrew and Geter Means prominent Black real estate developers in Gary, Indiana during the height of the Great Migration. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss the value of collaboration between youth-serving organizations. But up first, Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) is shaping up to be the topic of the year for 2024 — at the Consumer Electronics Show, at the World Economic Forum, as well as at the unveiling of the newest smartphone. We speak to Jerry Kaplan who teaches Social and Economic Impact of Artificial Intelligence at Stanford University and is the author of the new book Generative Artificial Intelligence: What Everyone Needs to Know. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

