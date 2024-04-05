© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: April 5, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:38 PM CDT

Today: Lakeshore PBS, will present the new season of the Emmy-nominated series, the Whitney Reynolds Show Monday, April 8, 2024. We’ll speak to the show host herself Whitney Reynolds about a few of the guests for season seven.  Graduating high school seniors have just a few days left to complete their FAFSA application. Bill Wozniak, INvestED Indiana Vice President of Communication and Student Services will join us. But up first, The Indiana General Assembly concluded March 8, 2024 with 172 bills being sent to Governor Holcomb for his signature or veto.. We’ll speak to Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch who will highlight a few of the bills that were passed into law.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingLieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch2024 Indiana Legislative SessionThe Whitney Reynolds ShowWhitney ReynoldsINVestEd advisor Bill Wozniak
Dee Dotson
