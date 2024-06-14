Regionally Speaking: June 17, 2024

Today: June is Pride Month and Lakeshore Public Media is committed to sharing the initiatives aimed at providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Region. The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health demonstrates that rates of suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years, making their life-saving work all the more important. We bring back our conversation with Troy Stevenson, campaign manager with the organization. Curtis Crisler, is a Region native recently named the Indiana Poet Laureate. He joins us to discuss his plans to crisscross the state to further the art of poetry. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.