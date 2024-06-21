© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: June 21, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT

June is Pride Month and Lakeshore Public Media is committed to sharing the initiatives aimed at providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Region. LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ community members and allies. We speak to Simon Anderson Schelling, Board Chair and board member Carrie Sovola. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. economist Ershang Liang has the latest economic outlook following the May jobs report. But up first Reverend Erica Gibson Even, Pastor for Discipleship and Education at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and Carrie Sovola, a deaconess in Griffith as well as a board member with LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County join us to discuss the intersectionality of faith and the LGBTQ+ community. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
