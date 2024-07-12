Regionally Speaking: July 12, 2024

July is Disability Pride Month, we speak to Chet Cooper, co-founder and of abilityE, a nonprofit organization working to change Hollywood’s portrayal of the disabled by casting authentically disabled actors and entertainers. Award-winning Times of Northwest Indiana business reporter Joseph Pete is the author of the new book Lost East Chicago and Indiana Harbor. The book explores bygone landmarks like Washington and Roosevelt High Schools, Inland Steel Christmas parties, Taco Joe’s, movie palaces, the gym where Michael Jordan played his first Bulls game and more. But up first, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joins us to discuss the newly launched Building Socially Connected Communities, a new grant program aimed at addressing the epidemic of loneliness. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

