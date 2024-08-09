Regionally Speaking: August 9, 2024

Today: A series of new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1 that introduced changes in the educational landscape use. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to share how the legislative reforms impact important aspects of schooling, from literacy and work-based learning opportunities to religious instruction and student cell phone usage. More than $3.4 trillion in individual tax and estate tax cuts are set to expire in 2025 with the end of several provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer shares his thoughts on what changes to these tax and estate planning provisions could mean for Americans. But up first, this week celebrates National Health Center Week. We speak to Gervay Dickerson, Director of Community Engagement about what the organization has planned as they focus on the complete health of all patients. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.