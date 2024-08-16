© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: August 16, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:50 PM CDT

Today: Talking with our children about the upcoming general election, voting, politics, and even civic engagement can feel a bit overwhelming. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss her latest column Talking to Children About Politics. Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. discusses inflation as it continues to cool.  But up first, we revisit our conversation with State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) to discuss some of the bills he authored during the 2024 Indiana Legislative session. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingDan Dernulc2024 Indiana Legislative Sessioninflation and its impact on northwest IndianaPoliticsIndiana politicsNational PoliticsIndiana Youth Institute
