Regionally Speaking: August 16, 2024

Today: Talking with our children about the upcoming general election, voting, politics, and even civic engagement can feel a bit overwhelming. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss her latest column Talking to Children About Politics. Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. discusses inflation as it continues to cool. But up first, we revisit our conversation with State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) to discuss some of the bills he authored during the 2024 Indiana Legislative session. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.