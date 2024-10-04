© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: October 4, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:20 PM CDT

Today:  It’s that magical time of year that the Humane Society of America likens to a “natural disaster.” Mating season for feral cats. We bring back our conversation with Kelly Carey, founder of Silverstray Social, an animal wellness organization providing access to resources to hundreds of pet families in Gary. Our youth live in a connected world and are constantly confronted with political messages. We’ll speak to Tami Silverman, President and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute who will provide tips on how to talk to our children during election season. But up first, what do plastic bottles, shipping boxes, and tires have in common? Ellen Kaptian with the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County shares that these items often raise questions when discussing recyclables in Porter County. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
