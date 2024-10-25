Regionally Speaking: October 25, 2024

Today: A large share of Indiana’s youth grapple with serious mental health challenges. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss her latest column. In mid-September the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest. Ershang Liang, is an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. and joins us now to share what this rate cut will mean for the local, statewide and national economies. But up first, The 2024 General Election is just two weeks away. We bring an Election Day preview from Indiana Public Broadcasting. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.