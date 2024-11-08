© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: November 8, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:58 PM CST

Today: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a point. Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. joins us to share with this will mean for the local, statewide and national economy. In early June Lakeshore Public Media launched NWI Volunteer Hub, a free and transformative tool that offers streamlined processes to optimize volunteer coordination. We hear from CEO Chuck Roberts and Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development about how organizations can now more effectively harness the power of volunteerism to advance their mission and serve the community. But up first, it’s that time of the year when high school seniors are finalizing their college applications. We bring back our conversation with Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingNWI Volunteer HubCommission for Higher EducationCommissioner for Higher EducationState of Higher Education addressPNC Financial Services GroupIndiana economySlowing Economy
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
