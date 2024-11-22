© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, November 22, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST

Today: Finances are often an off-limit conversation – especially around the holidays. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer . But this holiday season, northwest Indiana  financial advisor Greg Hammer is looking to change the narrative by encouraging families to have a financial discussion. But up first, The results of the 2024 General Election left some voters sharing hopes as well as fears for democracy. Across the state as well as across the country some frame this election as both democracy and hyperbole on the ballot. Liana Hulka is an attorney and the co-founder of Hoosier Women Forward as well as the chairwoman of Our Choice Coalition joins us to talk more about what the Democratic Party need to do to regain its members. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking

