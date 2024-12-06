© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: December 6, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST

Today:  Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana.  We bring you the latest episode of the project with host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer of First Things First Porter County. She speaks to Heather Hahn-Sullivan, Executive Director of the Dunes Learning Center, is a passionate naturalist and tireless advocate for environmental education across the National Parks and Indiana Dunes. The Dunes Learning Center recently received a Collaboration Challenge Grant from First Things First Porter County to support innovative programming for pregnant women, infants, toddlers, and their families. But up first, for over 30 years, Legacy Foundation has been empowering people, providing strategic leadership, and impactful philanthropic support to create an equitable Lake County where all people thrive. Joining us to share more about Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana is the President and CEO Kelly Anoe, and Erica Fizer charitable organizations Vice President of Philanthropy. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Building Blocks initiative, Legacy Foundation, charitable giving
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
