Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: December 13, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:45 AM CST

Today: The jobs report was released earlier this week. Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. joins us to share what this will mean for the local, statewide and national economies. There are many things for kids to love about the holidays—school vacation, extra cookies and treats, and, of course, presents. While the festive season is exciting, it also can be overwhelming for children. Indiana Youth Institute President & CEO Tami Silverman shares how we can help our children enjoy the holidays. But up first, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been providing critical food assistance to individuals and families in need since 1982, and is the only food bank serving Lake and Porter counties. President & CEO Victor Garcia joins us to share more about all of the resources available through the organization. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingPNC Financial Services GroupFood Bank of NWIFood Bank of Northwest IndianaIndiana Youth InstituteGary Community Schools Corp.
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson