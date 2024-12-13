Regionally Speaking: December 13, 2024

Today: The jobs report was released earlier this week. Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. joins us to share what this will mean for the local, statewide and national economies. There are many things for kids to love about the holidays—school vacation, extra cookies and treats, and, of course, presents. While the festive season is exciting, it also can be overwhelming for children. Indiana Youth Institute President & CEO Tami Silverman shares how we can help our children enjoy the holidays. But up first, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been providing critical food assistance to individuals and families in need since 1982, and is the only food bank serving Lake and Porter counties. President & CEO Victor Garcia joins us to share more about all of the resources available through the organization. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.