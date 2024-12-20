Regionally Speaking: December 20, 2024

Today: On this best of Regionally Speaking Lakeshore Public Media is getting an up close and personal look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet the Mayor. On the first of this best of show we’re in Crown Point to speak to Mayor Pete Land. Because of its centralized location within the center of the county, Crown Point has been given the nickname the “Hub of Lake County. But up first, the city of La Porte is a community dedicated to outdoor recreation while fostering a vibrant downtown for businesses and remote workers. We speak to Mayor Tom Dermody about the new One Billion Dollar Microsoft Data Hub investment as well as the growing demand for affordable housing. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.