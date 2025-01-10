© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking January 10, 2025

By Dee Dotson
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:11 PM CST

Today: Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. We bring you a new episode of the podcast of the project with host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer of First Things First Porter County. But up first, the results of the 2024 General Election left some voters sharing hopes as well as fears for democracy. We bring our conversation with Liane Groth Hulka, with Hoosier Women Forward. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

