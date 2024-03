Published in 1922, James Joyce's novel Ulysses chronicles June 16, 1904, as Leopold Bloom, his wife Molly Bloom and Stephen Daedelus go about their daily tasks through the streets of Dublin. However, the book is, for some, hard going and many abandon it as early as page 30. NPR's Lynn Neary winds her way through the streets of Dublin, talking to writers, musicians, scholars and others to discover the how they found their way through the greatest novel of the 20th century.

Listen • 0:00