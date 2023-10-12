Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Annika Season 2
-
Annika
Extras
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Nicola Walker and the cast on the Season 1 bombshell ending and what's ahead in Season 2.
Whitney chats with Joey Slotnick about his role in The Lehmman Triology
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
On Ancient Earth, rust deep in the oceans played a critical role in the formation of Earth
For millions of years, Earth was a fiery hellscape, inhospitable to life.