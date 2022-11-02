© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Astrid

Puzzle

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 30m 14s

Commander Raphaelle Coste visits the police records bureau and meets the brilliant but unsettling young Astrid, who gives her a helping hand.

Aired: 11/02/22
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 52:13
Astrid
The Haunting (Part 2)
Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:13
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
