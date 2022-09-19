© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Benjamin Franklin

Spanish Version | “An American” (1775-1790)

Season 1 Episode 4 | 1hr 54m 59s

Benjamin Franklin leaves London and returns to wartime Philadelphia where he joins Congress and helps Thomas Jefferson craft the Declaration of Independence. In Paris, he wins French support for the American Revolution then negotiates a peace treaty with Britain. He spends his last years in the new United States, working on the Constitution and unsuccessfully promoting the abolition of slavery.

Aired: 04/04/22 | Expires: 04/25/22
