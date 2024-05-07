© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Alpine Meadow

Season 40 Episode 4040 | 26m 34s

Spring has sprung in the crisp mountain air of this alpine meadow. Paint along with Nicholas Hankins as we explore an expansive view of a Bob Ross snowcapped mountain.

Aired: 08/11/23 | Expires: 07/09/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Woodland Peace
Nicholas Hankins shows us how to create an inviting Bob Ross styled woodland scene.
Episode: S40 E4035 | 26:34
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
September Song
Nicholas Hankins paints a foggy, early morning Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S40 E4025 | 26:34
Watch 27:11
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Solitude
Bob Ross shows us how to paint a beautiful and detailed winter scene.
Episode: S40 E4024 | 27:11
Watch 27:49
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Lonely Retreat
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Episode: S40 E4021 | 27:49
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Trapper's Retreat
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Episode: S40 E4020 | 26:34
Watch 26:52
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Blue River
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today’s riverside landscape.
Episode: S40 E4001 | 26:52
Watch 27:40
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Paradise
Enjoy ‘Winter Paradise’ by television’s favorite painter Bob Ross.
Episode: S33 E3352 | 27:40
Watch 27:38
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Days Gone By
Enjoy ‘Days Gone By’ by television’s favorite painter Bob Ross.
Episode: S33 E3351 | 27:38
Watch 27:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Haven in the Valley
Enjoy ‘Haven in the Valley’ by television’s favorite painter Bob Ross.
Episode: S33 E3350 | 27:34
Watch 27:50
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Rhapsody
Enjoy ‘Mountain Rhapsody’ by television’s favorite painter Bob Ross.
Episode: S33 E3348 | 27:50
