© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Misty Forest Oval

Season 43 Episode 4307 | 26m 57s

Bob Ross uses delicate Lavender and Green shades to paint this glimpse at a forest through an oval window.

Aired: 08/07/26 | Expires: 11/16/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:15
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Majestic Pine
Bob Ross paints a golden field of sparse pines and other greenery.
Episode: S43 E4302 | 27:15
Watch 27:08
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain at Sunset
Bob Ross shows us how to create a beautiful brown mountain scene.
Episode: S43 E4304 | 27:08
Watch 26:46
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Challenge
Bob Ross completes an entire mountain scene using just his specially shaped painting knife.
Episode: S43 E4305 | 26:46
Watch 25:59
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
High Chanteau
Bob Ross and his fantastic brushes take us to a uniquely-shaped mountain side chalet.
Episode: S43 E4306 | 25:59
Watch 26:07
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Blue River
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today's riverside landscape.
Episode: S43 E4301 | 26:07
Watch 24:59
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Storm’s a Comin
Bob Ross captures stormy skies as windy waves rush to crash upon the rocks.
Episode: S42 E4252 | 24:59
Watch 26:47
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Not Quite Spring
Snow and ice begins to thaw in this incredibly beautiful Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S42 E4249 | 26:47
Watch 26:59
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Ocean Breeze
Bob Ross teaches viewers how to create a fantastic seascape.
Episode: S42 E4250 | 26:59
Watch 27:12
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Country Creek
Travel back to the days of swimming in that secluded country creek with Bob Ross.
Episode: S42 E4251 | 27:12
Watch 26:49
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Waves of Wonder
Bob Ross captures intense waves crashing into a rock-lined shore.
Episode: S42 E4247 | 26:49
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!