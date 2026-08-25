Roadside Barn

Bob Ross paints a golden field of sparse pines and other greenery.
Bob Ross shows us how to create a beautiful brown mountain scene.
Bob Ross completes an entire mountain scene using just his specially shaped painting knife.
Bob Ross and his fantastic brushes take us to a uniquely-shaped mountain side chalet.
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today's riverside landscape.
Bob Ross captures stormy skies as windy waves rush to crash upon the rocks.
Snow and ice begins to thaw in this incredibly beautiful Bob Ross landscape.
Bob Ross teaches viewers how to create a fantastic seascape.
Travel back to the days of swimming in that secluded country creek with Bob Ross.
Bob Ross captures intense waves crashing into a rock-lined shore.