The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Winter Mountain

Season 40 Episode 4003 | 28m 00s

In this painting, Bob Ross’ icy blue mountains capture the mood of a cold winter’s day.

Aired: 08/11/23 | Expires: 10/24/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television