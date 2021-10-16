© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Call the Midwife

Episode 5

Season 10 Episode 5

With Sister Hilda away on a refresher course, Sister Julienne steps in to carry out home visits. The new Pupil Midwives settle in. An overly protective mother struggles to cope with her daughter's teenage pregnancy and frustrates Pupil Midwife Nancy.

Aired: 09/30/21
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Watch 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8
