Call the Midwife

Holiday Special 2020

Season 10 Episode 0

Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan. Meanwhile, the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

Aired: 12/24/20
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Watch 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8
