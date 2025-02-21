The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.