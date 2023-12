Learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery—Cheryl Day! Christopher Kimball and Cheryl Day start off by baking a Glazed Three-Citrus and Almond Bundt Cake with a soft, sueded crumb. Next, they whip up Salty Honey and Browned Butter Bars reminiscent of rich, custardy chess pie. Lastly, Chris and Cheryl make S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue, a perfect summer dessert.