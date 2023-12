Cook with what you have in your pantry! Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares Cream-Free Tomato Bisque with Parmesan Croutons, a grown-up twist on a childhood favorite. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Pasta with Pesto Rosso, a red pesto featuring roasted red pepper and pecorino. To finish, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay whips up a Stir-Fried Cumin Tofu, marinated in soy sauce and vinegar.