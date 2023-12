This episode is a carnivore’s delight, as we spotlight our favorite meat-centered dishes. Inspired by a trip to Brazil, Christopher Kimball prepares a Brazilian Black Bean Stew with Pork and Beef. Next, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Spanish Chorizo, Ham and White Bean Stew. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh whips up an Italian Sausage and Mushroom Ragù with Pappardelle.